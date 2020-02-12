Browns' Myles Garrett: Reinstated by NFL
Garrett has been reinstated from suspension, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Garrett met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday to discuss a reinstatement from indefinite suspension. The league office didn't take long to sign off, allowing the superstar defensive end to return to action for the 2020 preseason as well as the beginning of the regular season. Garrett missed the final six games of 2019 after he was suspended for swinging a helmet at Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. The 25-year-old pass rusher rejoins a team with a new head coach (Kevin Stefanski) and defensive coordinator (Joe Woods). The Browns plan to maintain a 4-3 alignment as their base defense, per Andrew Gribble of the team's official website.
