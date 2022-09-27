Garrett was discharged from a Cleveland hospital late Monday after being treated for undisclosed injuries he sustained in a one-car accident earlier in the afternoon, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Garrett and a female passenger were fortunate to not suffer any life-threatening injuries in the accident, despite his vehicle veering off the side of the road and flipping over multiple times when he swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. His agent, Nicole Lynn, also disclosed that Garrett didn't break any bones in the accident, but the nature of the defensive end's injuries may not be known until the team releases its first Week 4 practice report in advance of Sunday's game in Atlanta. The Browns are scheduled to return to practice Wednesday, and it's unclear if Garrett will be able to participate in any capacity.