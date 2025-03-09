Garrett and the Browns agreed Sunday on a contract extension that averages $40 million per year and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed salary, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Garrett officially requested a trade in early February, but Cleveland consistently stated that it was unwilling to entertain the request. The two sides have now agreed upon a massive deal that will make Garrett the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Per Schefter, the agreement includes a no-trade clause and will keep Garrett in Cleveland through the 2030 season. Garrett was selected by the Browns in the first round of the 2017 draft and has built a potential Hall of Fame career since then, becoming the first player in franchise history to win a Defensive Player of the Year award (in 2023) and racking up double-digit sacks in each of the past seven regular seasons.