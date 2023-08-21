Garrett (foot) agreed to restructure his contract Monday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The Browns already have the second-most cap space available headed into the season, so it's unclear why the move was necessary. Garrett is signed through 2026 and has been dealing with a foot issue this summer, though it shouldn't affect his availability for Week 1.
More News
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Practicing in limited fashion•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Available for minicamp•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Should make quick recovery•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Suffers toe injury in Pro Bowl•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Ties personal sack record•
-
Browns' Myles Garrett: Shows up in Week 17•