Garrett (shoulder/biceps) is participating in Wednesday's practice and has a solid shot to play versus the Chargers in Week 5, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garrett may ultimately be listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report, but it's encouraging to see him already back on the field. He suffered a sprained left shoulder, strained right biceps and cut right wrist in a one-car crash last week, per Cabot. The Browns also didn't have Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) available Week 4.