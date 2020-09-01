Garrett (wrist) participated in practice Tuesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Garrett was absent from Sunday's session due to a wrist concern. When he took the field for individual drills Tuesday, he was donning a brace on his right wrist, but the defensive end removed it after only a handful of reps. Despite this fact, Garrett didn't take part in a pass-rush drill in which other D-linemen weaved through heavy bags. Look for the 24-year-old to continue ramping up his activity level with an eye toward the Browns' season opener in Baltimore on Sept. 13.