Garrett (shoulder/biceps) has been downgraded to out and will not play in Sunday's contest against the Falcons, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Garrett didn't practice all week due to separate injuries to his shoulder and biceps following a single-car accident Monday, but the prevailing opinion was the star defensive lineman could still suit up Sunday. The Browns preemptively ended the suspense, ruling Garrett out ahead of Sunday's clash with the Falcons. Jadeveon Clowney represents the team's only established pass rusher left, but the former Texans defensive end is also listed as questionable for Sunday's contest and didn't practice all week thanks to an ankle injury. If Clowney were ultimately unable to play, Marcus Mariota and the rest of the Falcons passing unit could be in for a successful day.