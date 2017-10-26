Browns' Myles Garrett: Ruled out for Week 8
Garrett (concussion) didn't travel with the Browns to London and has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Garrett played close to the entirety of the Browns' Week 7 overtime loss to the Titans, logging four tackles and a sack. However, he was experiencing concussion-like symptoms upon reporting to the Browns' facility Tuesday and placed in the league-mandated protocol, which will ultimately result in him missing the London game after he failed to practice Wednesday. The Browns will likely struggle to replace the pass rush Garrett was capable providing. Though he's only appeared in three of the Browns' seven games, Garrett leads the team with four sacks.
