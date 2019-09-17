Garrett had five tackles, three sacks and five quarterback hits in Monday's 23-3 win over the Jets in Week 2.

Garrett has raced to the early lead in the NFL with five sacks after two weeks. His productive night was somewhat tempered by two roughing the passer and two offside (one declined) penalties. Garrett had the second-most penalties among edge rushers last season (12), behind only Jadeveon Clowney (14), and already has four flags in two games.