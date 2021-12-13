Garrett had three tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble return for a 15-yard touchdown in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Ravens.

Garrett circled behind quarterback Tyler Huntley and forced the ball loose as the quarterback attempted to throw. After a few lineman couldn't get their mitts on the ball, Garrett scooped it up and returned it to the house untouched. It was the first touchdown of his NFL career and turned out to be the winning score for Cleveland. The edge rusher was credited with a sack on the play, giving him 15 for the season and setting a franchise record for sacks in a single season.