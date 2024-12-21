Garrett sent a message to the Cleveland organization Friday that he does not want to endure another rebuild, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reports. "I'm not trying to rebuild. I'm trying to win right now," Garrett said. "I want that to be apparent when the season's over and we have those discussions."

Garrett is under team control for two seasons beyond the current one and has already been through one rebuild, which included his rookie season in 2017 when the Browns went 0-16. The star defensive lineman added that he wants to stay loyal to a team that has stuck by him, but Garrett, who turns 29 next weekend, is very much in "win now" mode. He cited the club's plans at quarterback as a major issue. After a failed gamble on Deshaun Watson, the uncertain status of running back Nick Chubb (foot), and a 3-11 record during a season that was supposed to include the postseason, the organization is need of a major roster makeover.