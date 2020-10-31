Garrett is prepared to handle a normal workload Sunday against the Raiders, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Garrett was a limited participant at Friday's practice after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday with what was described as a tweaked ankle. An early leader for AFC Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett earned the award as AFC Defensive Player of the Month for October on Thursday on the strength of six sacks, two strip-sacks and 14 tackles. Cleveland and Las Vegas kick off at 1:00 ET.