Garrett (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and is ready to go for Sunday's game at New England, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Garrett was worryingly added to the injury report Thursday with the knee issue, but it won't impact his availability for Sunday's matchup with the Patriots. The 23-year-old has nine sacks and two forced fumbles in six games this season and figures to see a fair share of attention in Week 8.