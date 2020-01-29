Browns' Myles Garrett: Set to discuss reinstatement
Garrett is scheduled to meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell within the next 60 days to discuss the possibility of reinstatement from his indefinite suspension, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Goodell declined to divulge details about the upcoming meeting during his Super Bowl press conference Wednesday, but at the least it should represent a step in the right direction for Garrett to eventually retake the field. The 24-year-old missed the final six games of the 2019 regular season after receiving an indefinite suspension as a result of his action during the Week 11 loss to the Steelers. As long as Garrett's suspension remains upheld, he will not be eligible to participate in the Browns' offseason program.
