Garrett (shoulder) was a full participant at practice Saturday and carries no game status designation ahead of Monday's game versus Cincinnati, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garrett missed back-to-back practices during the week leading up to Monday's game, but it appears he'll be ready to roll for Week 8. The two-time All-Pro will have a juicy matchup against a Bengals offensive line that's allowed 25 sacks through seven games so far this season.