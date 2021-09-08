Garrett (hamstring) isn't listed on the Browns' injury report, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Garrett sustained a hamstring injury early in August that landed the defensive end on the injury report listed as day-to-day. The injury hasn't affected Garrett recently and he's been a full participant in practice ahead of Sundays' season opener against the Chiefs.
