Garrett recorded 1.0 sack on his only tackle and added a second QB hit in Sunday's 20-18 win over the Bengals.

His fourth-quarter takedown of Joe Burrow put Garrett in the history books, as it gave him 23.0 sacks on the season -- breaking the NFL record of 22.5 previously held by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. Garrett's stellar campaign was one of the few bright spots for the Browns in 2025, and he's delivered at least 14.0 sacks in five straight seasons. With a contract that runs through 2030, the 30-year-old edge rusher should return as the centerpiece of the Cleveland defense next year.