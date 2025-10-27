Garrett had six tackles, 5.0 sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's 32-13 loss to New England in Week 8.

Garrett was a wrecking ball for the Browns' defense and notched three of his sacks in the red zone. The 5.0 sacks were a new career-best for the edge rusher and set a franchise record for most sacks in one game. Garrett already has double-digit sacks (10.0) through eight contests and is threatening his season-best mark of 16.0.