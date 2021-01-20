The oblique injury Garrett sustained during the playoffs shouldn't affect his offseason routine, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Garrett suffered the injury during Sunday's 22-17 loss to Kansas City in the divisional round. He finished with 12 sacks in 14-regular season games and one more in two postseason appearances, earning his second Pro Bowl nod through four NFL seasons. Garrett is signed with the Browns through 2026, and he should enter 2021 as one of the Defensive Player of the Year favorites.