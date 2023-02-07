Garrett will not need surgery on his dislocated toe suffered during Sunday's Pro Bowl, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Garrett should have a quick recovery time and be able to participate in the team's offseason program, as his toe was easily put back into place. The star pass-rusher tied a career-best 16 sacks during his 2022 campaign along with a career-high 60 tackles (37 solo) and four passes defended.