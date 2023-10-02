Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett is dealing with a left foot injury but is expected to be OK following the team's Week 5 bye, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Garrett left the stadium sporting a walking boot on his left foot after getting injured midway through the third quarter of Sunday's 28-3 loss to the Ravens. The star defensive end limped off the field and was checked out in the medical tent on the sideline, but he was ultimately able to return for the Ravens' next drive later in the quarter. Garrett, who finished with two tackles and increased his season total to 5.5 sacks in the loss, will now have ample time to heal up before the Browns return to action Oct. 15 versus the 49ers in Week 6.