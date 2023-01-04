Garrett recorded eight tackles (four solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Commanders.

After playing a season-low 36 defensive snaps in Week 16 against the Saints, Garrett ramped up to 52 snaps (75 percent) this past weekend versus Washington and logged the most tackles he's had in a game since Week 4 of his sophomore campaign. The All-Pro defensive end's 53 stops on the year now accounts for a new career high in that department, and if he's able to register one sack in the Browns' regular-season finale versus Pittsburgh, he'd then have back-to-back seasons with 16 sacks.