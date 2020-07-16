Garrett signed a five-year contract extension Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The deal, worth $125 million, locks up Garrett through the 2026 season. In Garrett, the Browns have one of the more disruptive edge rushers in the NFL. He finished with 10 sacks over 10 games in 2019 before being suspended for the final six games following an incident in Pittsburgh. He has 30.5 sacks in 37 career games.
