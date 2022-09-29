Garrett (shoulder) will not practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garrett is still recovering from his single-car accident that occurred after leaving practice Monday. According to defensive coordinator Joe Woods, Garret is day-to-day and there's still a chance he could play Sunday against the Falcons, Cabot also reports. With Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney's (ankle) both nursing injuries, the Browns' pass rush could take a significant hit in Week 4.

