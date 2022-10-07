Garrett (shoulder/biceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garrett was injured in a car accident Sept. 26 and was unavailable for last week's loss to Atlanta. Although he was limited in practice all week, he'll be able to return to action following a one-game absence. Over his first three appearances of the season, he tallied seven tackles (five solo), including three sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.