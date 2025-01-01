Garrett (thigh) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Garrett was a surprise addition to the Browns' injury report Tuesday with a thigh issue, and he still wasn't healthy enough for football activities Wednesday. He'll have one more opportunity to practice Thursday before Saturday's game at Baltimore.
