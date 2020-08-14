Garrett sustained a hamstring injury, but head coach Kevin Stefanski is "not overly concerned" about it, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Stafanski also called it a tweak, so it doesn't appear to be a severe injury that would impact his availability for the season opener against Baltimore on Sept. 13. It's worth keeping an eye on Garrett's progress through training camp, and the Browns likely won't rush him back after signing the defensive end to a five-year, $125 million deal in July.