Garrett sustained a dislocated toe while participating in Sunday's Pro Bowl Games, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Garrett was named to the Pro Bowl for the third year in a row after tying his career high for sacks in 2022 with 16. However, the 27-year-old was seen limping off the field after he dislocated his toe at some point during the NFL's updated Pro Bowl events Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. This issue should not prove overly severe given that immediate X-rays on Garrett's injured toe did come back negative, per Cabot. Nevertheless, it will still be worth monitoring for potential updates on the defensive end's status heading into the Browns' offseason program this spring.
