Garrett (shoulder) is active for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Steelers, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Garrett was officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, but there was never any real doubt about his availability for the Browns' first postseason game in 18 years. The star defensive end and game captain will work to make use of his game-wreaking abilities as a pass rusher against Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers.