Garrett has been suspended indefinitely, "at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason," per NFL Senior VP of Football & International Communications Michael Signora.

Garrett will face a stiff punishment, both in terms of games and dollars, as a result of his actions near the end of Thursday's game against the Steelers. As a result, the Browns will be without their top defensive player for the rest of the year, barring a successful appeal by Garrett's side.