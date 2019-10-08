Garrett made two solo tackles and a sack in Monday's 31-3 loss to the 49ers.

The Browns may be imploding, but Garrett keeps producing. He now has seven sacks through five games, ranking second in the league behind Tampa Bay's Shaquil Barrett. Garrett has the athleticism to continue his success against Seahawks, although Russell Wilson has only been sacked 13 times in five games.

