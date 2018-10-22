Garrett recorded two tackles (two solo), both of which were sacks, and forced a fumble in Sunday's overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

Garrett now has three multi-sack games on the season. He's up to seven sacks this year, equaling his total from all of his rookie campaign in 2017 and tying him for fourth most in the league through seven weeks. He'll look to maintain his quality play next week when Cleveland takes on the Steelers.