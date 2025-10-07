Garrett tallied three solo tackles during the Browns' 21-17 loss to the Vikings on Sunday in London, England.

Garrett was cleared to play after working through an ankle injury during the week leading up to Sunday's contest. He played a season-high 57 defensive snaps but wasn't able to log a sack for a second consecutive game. Garrett sits at 4.0 sacks through the first five games of the regular season, which leads the Browns and is tied for ninth most in the NFL.