Browns' Myles Garrett: Three solo tackles in London
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garrett tallied three solo tackles during the Browns' 21-17 loss to the Vikings on Sunday in London, England.
Garrett was cleared to play after working through an ankle injury during the week leading up to Sunday's contest. He played a season-high 57 defensive snaps but wasn't able to log a sack for a second consecutive game. Garrett sits at 4.0 sacks through the first five games of the regular season, which leads the Browns and is tied for ninth most in the NFL.
