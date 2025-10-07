default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Garrett tallied three solo tackles during the Browns' 21-17 loss to the Vikings on Sunday in London, England.

Garrett was cleared to play after working through an ankle injury during the week leading up to Sunday's contest. He played a season-high 57 defensive snaps but wasn't able to log a sack for a second consecutive game. Garrett sits at 4.0 sacks through the first five games of the regular season, which leads the Browns and is tied for ninth most in the NFL.

More News