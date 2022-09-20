Garrett (neck) is not expected to practice Tuesday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
The Browns may simply be giving Garrett some time to rest ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Steelers, but his status will need to be monitored closely. The star defensive end has three sacks in two games this season.
