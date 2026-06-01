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Browns' Myles Garrett: Trade to Rams being finalized

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Browns are finalizing a trade Monday that will deal Garrett to the Rams, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Garrett, who tallied a career-high 23.0 sacks across 17 regular-season appearances in 2025, will reportedly be dealt to Los Angeles with Cleveland receiving defensive edge Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick and other draft compensation in return. The transaction is a substantial all-in maneuver by the Rams, as the team works to maximize the competitive window of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who inked a one-year extension in mid-May. Garrett remains one of the most impactful defensive players in the league and will arguably see his IDP fantasy prospects rise even further once the trade is finalized.

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