Garrett was named the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Garrett set the single-season sack record in Week 18 against the Bengals, and he ended the season with 23.0 sacks. Given that, it's not particularly surprising that he was unanimously voted as the Defensive Player of the Year, with J.J. Watt the only other player to accomplish the feat. This was Garrett's second time winning the award in his excellent career.