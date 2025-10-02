Browns' Myles Garrett: Upgrades to limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garrett (ankle) was estimated as a limited participant on Thursday's practice report, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The Browns held a walkthrough Thursday after Garrett was DNP during Wednesday's session. Garrett has been labeled as day-to-day and should have better than even odds of suiting up Sunday morning in London against the Vikings.
