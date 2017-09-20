Play

Garrett (ankle) was spotted walking in the locker room without a boot Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

This should be seen as progress, but Garrett still didn't practice Wednesday. There's still a possibility that he'll be able to suit up Sunday against the Colts, but the rookie defensive end will need to log some practice time before that's an option.

