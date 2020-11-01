Coach Kevin Stefanski said that Garrett will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of a knee injury he suffered in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Raiders, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Garrett battled an ankle injury during the practice week, but he appeared ready to handle his normal workload Sunday. Stefanski relayed that Garrett's knee injury was very painful but isn't related to his ankle injury. Although his snap count was limited following the injury, Garrett finished the game and contributed on clear passing downs. That bodes well for Garrett's availability following the Week 9 bye, but Monday's MRI will provide more detail on the nature of his injury.