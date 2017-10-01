Garrett (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Bengals.

The plan all along was for Garrett to make his NFL debut Week 5 against the Jets, and Sunday's inactive list confirms the Browns are sticking to it. The No. 1 overall pick comes with immediate IDP intrigue, as Garrett is a disruptive force that will get to the quarterback frequently and cause disruption for opposing offenses. That potential will have to wait until at least Week 5 to be unleashed, however.