Browns' Myles Garrett: Won't play Week 4
Garrett (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Bengals.
The plan all along was for Garrett to make his NFL debut Week 5 against the Jets, and Sunday's inactive list confirms the Browns are sticking to it. The No. 1 overall pick comes with immediate IDP intrigue, as Garrett is a disruptive force that will get to the quarterback frequently and cause disruption for opposing offenses. That potential will have to wait until at least Week 5 to be unleashed, however.
