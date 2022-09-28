Garrett (shoulder/biceps) won't practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per Jake Trotter of ESPN.com, the defensive end suffered a shoulder sprain and biceps strain, along with cuts and bruises in a one-car crash Monday afternoon. While Garrett will remain at home Wednesday, he's expected back at the Browns' training facility Thursday and at this stage hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

