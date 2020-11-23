Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Garrett (illness) won't return for the Week 12 matchup against Jacksonville, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Garrett will remain in the league's COVID-19 protocol through Week 12 since the protocol requires 10 days away from the team, and his first positive test appears to have been last Friday. The 24-year-old defensive end will eye a return in Week 13 against the Titans. Porter Gustin is expected to start at defensive end until Garrett returns, but Adrian Clayborn should handle a considerable workload as well.