Garrett (hip) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The hip injury appears to be a new issue for the veteran pass rusher, given that he wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report. Garrett's practice participation Friday will shed light on his chances of playing Sunday against the Bengals, when he'll look to log one more sack to break the NFL's single-season record.