Browns' Myles Harden: Active for Week 18
Harden (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Harden logged consecutive limited practice sessions to end the week. The consistent practice seems to have been enough to allow the slot cornerback to suit up for the Browns' last clash of the 2025 season.