Harden (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Harden was initially tagged as questionable due to a hamstring injury that he sustained against the Titans in Week 7, but he's been cleared to play Sunday after recovering over the weekend and going through pregame warmups without suffering a setback. The third-year pro has accumulated 25 tackles (13 solo) and six pass defenses (including one interception) through seven regular-season games.