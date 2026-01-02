Harden (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

The second-year pro from South Dakota was sidelined for the Week 17 win over the Steelers due to a shoulder injury, but following limited practice sessions Wednesday and Thursday, he's got a chance to return Sunday. Harden has appeared in 15 games this season, recording 47 total tackles and four passes defensed. If active for the Week 18 contest, expect Harden to operate as the Browns' top slot corner.