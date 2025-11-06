Harden was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Harden is working through an ankle issue coming out of the Week 9 bye, so he may have sustained the injury during the Browns' Week 8 loss to the Patriots. The injury wasn't severe enough for him to miss Wednesday's practice altogether, and he'll have two more chances to practice fully and avoid an injury tag heading into Sunday's game against the Jets. The second-year corner has accumulated 22 tackles (14 solo) and two pass defenses through eight regular-season games.