Harden (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Harden was able to log limited practice sessions all week, a strong sign for the cornerback's chances of suiting up for Sunday's divisional contest. The 2024 seventh-round pick has yet to miss a game this season, and with an opportunity to play spoiler for the Steelers' AFC North title hopes, we will likely see Harden on the field Sunday. If the 24-year-old suffers a setback with his shoulder and is unable to take the field, Sam Webb will likely take over Harden's role as the slot cornerback for the Browns' defense.