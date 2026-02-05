Harden posted 48 total tackles (28 solo) and four passes defensed across 16 games in 2025.

After playing just 52 defensive snaps and recording five total tackles in 2024, Harden became one of the Browns' most reliable defenders this season. He started four contests and set career highs in total tackles and passes defensed while remaining a key special-teams contributor (228 special-teams snaps). Under contract through 2027, Harden will likely have the opportunity to compete for Cleveland's top slot corner position throughout the offseason.