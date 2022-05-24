Griffin-Stewart signed with the Browns on Tuesday.
Griffin-Stewart will join his fifth franchise upon signing with Cleveland as he looks to compete for a depth spot on a roster that already includes five other tight ends. The second-year pass catcher made his NFL debut after being elevated from the Chiefs' practice squad in Week 16, playing just three offensive snaps in his lone appearance last season.
